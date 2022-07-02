Limerick engineers unveil new sculpture at Hunt Museum

A NEW sculpture by Limerick engineers has been unveiled at the Hunt Museum.

Precision engineering firm Takumi created the sculpture which is an interpretation of an artefact in the museum’s collection - an Etruscan Wine Jug from the 5th century BC - using Corten Steel, cut by water jet and welded into shape.

This sculpture is a reproduction of an original 26 cm tall Etruscan jug, known as an oinochoe, a mixture of the Greek words oînos, 'wine' and khéō, 'I pour'.

Takumi developed and manufactured this sculpture using a 3D photogrammetry model created by the Hunt Museum Volunteer Digitisation Group and rendered with help from MONARÚ.

Museum in a Garden was funded by the public buying cobbles, benches and planters with a generous donation from the JP McManus Foundation and for the Community Garden, sponsorship from the Moran family in memory of Sean Moran.

Donal Galligan, CEO of Takumi said: "We jumped at the chance to show the creative side of our team and involve a transition year student to put something of permanence and beauty into one of the best public realm spaces in Limerick.

"This supports the museum in its endeavours to take the museum out of its walls and showcases how art and engineering make great bedfellows."

Jill Cousins, Director of the Hunt Museum highlighted the community and cultural aspects: "We are so pleased with this partnership.

"Takumi have been lovely to work with and have given the museum and all the people who contribute to the garden, a superb edition with this Beaked Flagon.

"It graces the ‘Italian’ alcove and is a real tribute to Etruscan’s whose metal craftsmanship was also second to none over 2 and half centuries ago."