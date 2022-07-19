Search

19 Jul 2022

Limerick bartender raises nearly €2,500 for charity in memory of late father

Christopher Fox, Gus Marciszewski and Ben Hamilton pictured at the fundraising event

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

19 Jul 2022 11:30 AM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

A SHAVE or Dye event set up by a Limerick Bartender has raised nearly €2,500 for the Irish Cancer Society.

Ben Hamilton, a bartender at Tom Collins pub located on Cecil Street started the campaign which encouraged fellow bar workers to shave or dye their hair in aid of charity.

The campaign which has received support from nearly 90 donors was started by Mr Hamilton in memory of his father Eddie in mind.

Eddie was diagnosed with cancer in January of this year and he subsequently suffered a brain bleed on February 19. Eddie sadly passed away two weeks later.

Ben's fundraiser is ongoing and donations and can be made online.

WATCH: Ecstatic Limerick fans take to the street to Rock the Boat after historic win

Commenting on the event, Mr Hamilton said: “I’ve always thought of doing Shave or Dye and now just seemed like the right time to do it. I wanted to try and raise as much money as possible for a great cause.”

Mr Hamilton wanted to involve bar-staff across Limerick city as he felt he gained copious amounts of support from his fellow bartenders and the customers who frequent Tom Collins bar following the passing of his father.

Gus Marciszewski, a bartender at The White House on O’Connell Street and Christopher Fox, a primary school teacher from Mullingar along with Mr Hamilton took part in the event which was attended by bartenders from a number of pubs and restaurants around the city.

“I’d like to thank everyone who donated or attended the event. I was really surprised when we hit our goal, I set it at €2,000 but I really didn’t think we’d hit it but the support behind it was great,” Ben told Limerick Live.

