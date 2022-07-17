Homecoming details announced for Limerick's three-in-a-row hurlers

LIMERICK'S all-conquering three-in-a-row heroes will return to a tumultuous welcome on Monday evening at the TUS Gaelic Grounds as it hosts the All-Ireland senior hurling champions’ homecoming following this Sunday's victory in Croke Park.

After the Covid-constrained homecomings of the last two year’s titles, Monday's victory salute will be an opportunity for the people of Limerick to unleash three years of unbridled All-Ireland joy into one magical event.

A night of unforgettable festivities is planned, rivalling the scenes that greeted the 2018 champions when they returned after claiming their first Liam MacCarthy Cup in 45 years, with some of Limerick and Ireland’s finest contemporary musical artists joining the celebrations.

Limerick City and County Council in association with Limerick GAA are inviting supporters to join the family-friendly party at the homecoming at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The homecoming is a ticket-only event with tickets available from ticketmaster.ie from 6pm this Sunday evening. There is no cost for attending the event but a booking fee of €2 will apply.

Fans are asked to be patient as they log on to get their tickets, which are available on a first come first served basis and can be downloaded onto phones.

Declan Hannon and Cian Lynch lift the Liam MacCarthy cup following @LimerickCLG's victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park in the All-Ireland final!#luimneachabú #threeinarow #hurling #champions

@sportsfile pic.twitter.com/SGpdB4DJeM — Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) July 17, 2022

In the interests of fairness and allowing as many supporters as possible to get tickets, they will be limited to nine tickets per transaction.

Patrons will have an option to sit or stand at the event, with seated tickets in either the Mackey Stand or the North Stand, while standing tickets will be available on both the pitch and in the town end terrace. Supporters will not gain access to the TUS Gaelic Grounds without a ticket so please do not attend unless you have secured yours in advance.

Gates will open at 5pm with entertainment beginning shortly afterwards. MC for the evening will be Liam Ahern, with the team expected to be on stage by 7pm and the event concluding at approximately 10pm.

The family friendly event is alcohol free, with patrons advised not to bring large back packs to the ground. If they do, the items will be searched and bottles or any items of concern will be confiscated. Patrons are asked also on this occasion not to bring hurleys with them due to pitch being in use for the event.

Traffic restrictions will be in place for the Gaelic Grounds area, with details of same to be announced on Monday morning. Supporters planning on going to the homecoming are urged to use public transport or park in the city centre and walk the short distance to the Gaelic Grounds. There is no parking available at the grounds but the TUS Moylish Car Park will be available.

Congratulating the team on its stunning victory, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Frances Foley said: "This is such a great time to be a Limerick person. There’s a pride and confidence in the county and so much of it is owed to our hurlers. They filled our hearts with joy in 2018 and little did we think four years later they would be bringing the Liam McCarthy Cup back for the fourth time.

"It’s an incredible achievement and speaks volumes about the preparation and application of an incredible bunch of young men and an amazing and dedicated backroom team led by manager John Kiely. This is a team that has given us so much joy, including through two COVID years when we were privileged in Limerick to have our hurlers lift the mood in the way they did. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to celebrate the victories with homecomings for those last two years so I anticipate that tomorrow evening in Limerick will be one incredible party."

John Cregan, cathaoirleach of the Limerick GAA County Board, said: "It’s been a magnificent few years for our county, more than we could have imagined. Today was one of the sweetest days in that journey as we took on and defeated the might of Kilkenny. This is the golden era for Limerick hurling so it is, indeed, time to celebrate.”

Mr Cregan said that the three-in-a-row has been a massive team effort involving many more than the heroic players themselves.

"I want to thank all who came together to make this happen: the players themselves; our manager John Kiely and his management and backroom teams, our team sponsor Adare Manor and JP and Noreen Mc Manus, our additional sponsors, my fellow officers and staff of Limerick County Board. I want also to single out the great collective – our Limerick supporters, here in Dublin today, at home and scattered around the world. We are as one today in incredible joy."

He added: "I also want to thank our homecoming hosts Limerick City and County Council, An Garda Síochána and all other civic authorities for their input into tomorrow’s event and indeed today’s arrangements at TUS Gaelic Ground for those fans who could not get tickets in Croke Park. Ar son Coiste Luiminigh go raibh míle maith agaibh go léir agus míle míle buíochas do gach éinne."