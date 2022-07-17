In Pictures: Limerick hurling supporters share their photos on All-Ireland final day

It's All-Ireland final day and all eyes will be on Croke Park from 3.30 this afternoon.
More than 84,000 people will be inside the stadium for throw-in while thousands more will watch the final on a big screen at TUS Gaelic Grounds.
Ahead of the final, between Limerick and Kilkenny, Limerick supporters around the world have been sharing their photographs with Limerick Live.
Email yours to news@limerickleader.ie
Luimneach Abú
On his last official engagement as Mayor of Limerick city and county, Cllr Daniel Butler helped launch Limerick Going for Gold 2022 in Askeaton | PICTURES: Brian Arthur
Who will win the Liam MacCarthy cup later today. Thrown in at Croke Park is at 3.30pm | PICTURE: Sportsfile
