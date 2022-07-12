Search

12 Jul 2022

Candidate to represent Limerick at Miss Ireland competition revealed

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

12 Jul 2022 7:30 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

THE candidate who will represent Limerick at the 75th Miss Ireland competition has ben announced. 

Emily Maunsell has been crowned Miss Limerick and will attend awards, openings and engagements in the county over the next year. 

Emily is a 21 year-old International Business student at the University of Limerick who is originally from Clonmel. 

She is passionate about travelling, health and fitness, journaling, and meditating which she maintains have all contributed to her having a positive outlook on life. 

The 37 finalists vying for the coveted Miss Ireland 2022 title were revealed at a sparkling white party last week for this, the 75th Diamond Jubilee of the competition. 

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities. 

Challenges will also include beach clean ups, ethical upcycling, education pieces and a new Miss Eco-Ireland sash will be awarded.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland. 

In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

