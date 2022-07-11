In Pictures: Limerick Pride parade brings colour to the streets of the city

Our photographer was out and about this weekend at the 2022 Limerick Pride Parade. For more pictures, just click next
FileCloud chief executive Ray Downes flanked by his colleagues Peter Melerud, Teresa Moyles and Brian Cahill | Picture: Don MacMonagle
Bridget Moran, Anna Brouder, Andy Blashkiv, Jamie Herlihy, Clare Sammon donating cheque to Tommy Grey of Irish Red Cross, Ger O'Connor IRC, Iryna Blashkiv, Rita O'Grady and Alice Murphy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.