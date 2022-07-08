Search

08 Jul 2022

Dangerous driving charge for motorists caught travelling at high speed close to Limerick/Kerry border

Dangerous driving charge for motorist caught travelling at high speed close to Limerick/Kerry border

Two incidents have been highlighted by gardai

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Jul 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

TWO MOTORISTS who were separately caught travelling at high speed on the main Limerick to Kerry road are facing prosecution before the courts for dangerous driving.

According to gardai, the recent detections was made by members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit on the main N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland.

In one incident, a blue Skoda Octavia car was stopped after it was detected travelling at 160kph in a 100kph zone.

"The driver will appear before court for dangerous driving, and if convicted faces a fine and a mandatory two year disqualification," read a post on social media highlighting the incident.

In a separate incident, a white Hyundai SUV was detected travelling at 164kpm on the same stretch of road.

Again, the driver of that car has been charged with dangerous driving and will be brought before the courts. 

Both gardai and the Road Safety Authority are appealing to motorists in Limerick and across the country to slow down when driving this summer.

There has been a significant increase in the number of fatal collisions in Ireland this year with speed being a contributory factor in the majority of them.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media