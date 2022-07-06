Mayor urges Limerick hurling supporters to 'go green' ahead of All-Ireland final

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, is calling on everyone to show their support for the Limerick senior hurlers and to go green ahead of the All-Ireland final on Sunday week.

As part of the Greening of Limerick, the local authority has replaced the Limerick flags along the main entry points to the city at Thomond Bridge and Shannon Bridge, while Council offices across the city and county are being ‘greened’ to help boost the atmosphere ahead of the match.

A further rolling out of greening the city and county is now taking place with hundreds of flags and several kilometres of green and white bunting being hung.

As well as flags on Limerick city bridges, key city streets and the boardwalk along with other key locations across the city and county will also be dressed in green as the Limerick hurlers go for a three-in-a-row.

Commenting on the initiative, the outgoing mayor said: “The build up to an All-Ireland final is always such a huge occasion and one that is full of hopeful anticipation every year. This year is no different and we know our senior hurlers will show pride in the jersey and fight till the final whistle to secure the coveted three-in-a-row.”

Cllr Butler appealed to all Limerick supporters to show their support by dressing their homes and businesses in green.

“The floodlighting of the Council’s Corporate HQ is green every evening and I am urging all other businesses in Limerick, whose premises are floodlit to ‘go green’ and show their support for the Limerick hurlers.”