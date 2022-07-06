Search

06 Jul 2022

Mayor urges Limerick hurling supporters to 'go green' ahead of All-Ireland final

Mayor urges Limerick hurling supporters to 'go green' ahead of All-Ireland final

Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, at City Hall where a giant Limerick flag has been erected | PICTURE: Liam Burke

Reporter:

Limerick Live reporter

06 Jul 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, is calling on everyone to show their support for the Limerick senior hurlers and to go green ahead of the All-Ireland final on Sunday week.

As part of the Greening of Limerick, the local authority has replaced the Limerick flags along the main entry points to the city at Thomond Bridge and Shannon Bridge, while Council offices across the city and county are being ‘greened’ to help boost the atmosphere ahead of the match.

A further rolling out of greening the city and county is now taking place with hundreds of flags and several kilometres of green and white bunting being hung.

WATCH: Limerick hurlers rub shoulders with the World's best golfers at JP McManus Pro-Am

As well as flags on Limerick city bridges, key city streets and the boardwalk along with other key locations across the city and county will also be dressed in green as the Limerick hurlers go for a three-in-a-row.

John Kiely: Limerick must 'make sure we are the best team we can be in two weeks times'

Commenting on the initiative, the outgoing mayor said: “The build up to an All-Ireland final is always such a huge occasion and one that is full of hopeful anticipation every year. This year is no different and we know our senior hurlers will show pride in the jersey and fight till the final whistle to secure the coveted three-in-a-row.”

Cllr Butler appealed to all Limerick supporters to show their support by dressing their homes and businesses in green.

“The floodlighting of the Council’s Corporate HQ is green every evening and I am urging all other businesses in Limerick, whose premises are floodlit to ‘go green’ and show their support for the Limerick hurlers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media