04 Jul 2022

WATCH: Limerick hurlers rub shoulders with the World's best golfers at JP McManus Pro-Am

Áine Fitzgerald

04 Jul 2022 4:32 PM

FRESH from their victory in Croke Park on Sunday, Limerick’s hurlers were rubbing shoulders with other elite sportsmen this Monday - including golfing maestro Tiger Woods.

“The main man is after teeing off here - Tiger,” said All Star hurler Gearoid Hegarty beside the first tee at the JP McManus Pro-Am  this Monday afternoon.

“We’ll watch Leona (Maguire) tee off here now and we’ll head down the first and follow Tiger.”


And what did the half forward think of the main man’s swing?

“Unbelievable,” was his quick fire response.

“That’s what the crowds are here for - they are here to see him mainly.”

WATCH: Bill Murray talks Limerick hurlers and golfing with JP McManus

Commenting on the host of the event, JP McManus -  who is also the Limerick hurling sponsor - the St Patrick’s clubman said “none of this happens without him”.

“He’s an incredible man,” he noted.

Gearoid was joined at the first tee by fellow Limerick hurler David Reidy.

Reflecting on Limerick’s win over Gaway in the All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park, the Dromin Athlacca native who scored three crucial points in the game said: “Thankfully we got over the line and we have the final to look forward to.”

