Search

01 Jul 2022

Limerick-based TV chef teams up with Bord Bia for ambassador role

Limerick-based TV chef teams up with Bord Bia for ambassador role

TV chef Eoin Sheehan has landed a new role as an ambassador for Bord Bia’s, Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables campaign

Reporter:

Cathal Doherty

01 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

cathal.doherty@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK-based TV chef, Eoin Sheehan has landed a new role as an ambassador for Bord Bia’s, Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables campaign.

The campaign is focused on encouraging young people to prepare healthy meals and live a healthier lifestyle, using sustainably sourced, fresh, locally grown, in season produce and increasing their fruit and vegetable intake.

Speaking about his new role, Eoin said: "I am so excited to become an ambassador for the Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables campaign with Bord Bia. Ireland offers a huge range of fruit and vegetables in its normal growing season. Fresh, locally sourced produce contains more nutrients and has better taste in dishes. I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

To discover the full range of delicious fruit & vegetable recipes or to learn more about the Life is Better with Fruit and Vegetables campaign, visit fruitnveg.ie.

Woman arrested after garda sustains serious injuries in hit and run incident in County Limerick

Born and raised in Limerick city, Eoin started his meal preparation service, Country Munch at the age of 18 and has grown the business over the last seven years to produce meals for teams within Limerick GAA circles, Munster Rugby and other sports teams across Ireland.

Mr Sheehan is a resident chef on the Virgin Media One Six O’Clock Show and presents simple, healthy meals to over 20,000 of his followers on social media.

Eoin will be joined by Campaign ambassadors and Instagram influencers Kwanghi Chan, the Gastrogays and Rachel Hornibrook who will also partner with Bord Bia to create recipes and content to inspire millennials.

The campaign will run until February 2025 and is implemented by Bord Bia - the Irish Food Board in Ireland, Interfel and AIB in France and Freshfel Europe.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media