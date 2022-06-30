Search

30 Jun 2022

IDA-backed company confirms expansion of Limerick presence

Evolv AI, which has a presence in Limerick and Dublin, aims to hire 25 additional people over the next two years

David Hurley

30 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A TECH firm with a strong presence in Limerick is one of eight IDA-backed companies which are to create more than 200 new jobs across the country.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has announced the creation of 241 jobs in Limerick, Dublin, Galway and Letterkenny across the high-growth companies which are based in Europe and the US.

The investments are supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Making today’s announcement, Mr Varadkar said “This is brilliant news. It’s a testament to our highly-qualified and talented workforce. I’m really impressed with the high growth potential of these companies and wish them every success as they continue to grow their business here in Ireland.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: “I am delighted to welcome these new companies to Ireland. I particularly welcome the locational spread of these investments which shows that the technology offering, availability of talent and attractive work life balance in the regions resonates with overseas investors.”

One of the companies - Evolv AI - already has a presence in Limerick and earlier this year opened its European headquarters in Dublin.

The San Francisco-based company, which provides Experience Optimization solutions, that help brands deliver optimised and personalised customer experiences in real time, says it is making Ireland the focal point for its European team.

Evolv AI, which aims to hire 25 additional people over the next two years, already has key team members in Dublin and Limerick and sees Ireland as an optimal market to hire and retain top talent.

The new roles will be in sales, marketing, expert services, client success management, engineering, Research and Development.

“Our company is built on innovating how brands deliver better customer experiences using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Our success is based on hiring talented people who can delight our clients and provide the intellectual capital to continue to enhance our platform and services. The calibre of people we found in Ireland is second to none and a main reason for our continued growth with key European companies," said Evolv AI CEO and Co-Founder Michael Scharff.

Brían MacMahon, Vice President of Services in EMEA, added: “We are lucky to count as clients some of the leading brands in Europe and across the world. These clients have high standards and demand the best. The team we hired in Ireland has been exemplary and we expect to continue to be able to find new team members who can help us stay a market leader and deliver unparalleled value to our clients for years to come.”

