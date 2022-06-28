Search

28 Jun 2022

Limerick influencer Sinead O'Brien welcomes her first baby

Proud parents Sinead and Simon with baby Jacob

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

LIMERICK influencer Sinead O’Brien has welcomed her first child into the world.

The Vacious by Sinead founder shared the happy news with her 103k followers on Instagram this Tuesday morning.

“Meet our beautiful little boy Jacob,” she wrote. “We have never felt a love so strong, thanks for all your kind messages we are all doing amazing.”

The message was accompanied by a heartwarming photo taken in the labour ward of University Maternity Hospital, Limerick. 

The Patrickswell native is pictured with her partner Simon Fitzgerald of Crecora and their new bundle of joy with a little beanie hat on his head.

Only a fortnight ago, the influencer, who publishes online content under the handle sineadscurvystyle, launched the latest product under her Vacious brand, a swimwear collection. 

A classically trained award-winning soprano, Sinead has kept her 103k followers updated on her pregnancy in recent months and well wishes began to pour in this Tuesday morning when she announced the safe arrival of little Jacob. 

“Huge congratulations, so beautiful,” wrote Celia Holman Lee.

“OMG, so happy for you guys,” penned business woman Erin McGregor whose brother is UFC star Conor McGregor.

