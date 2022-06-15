Search

15 Jun 2022

In pictures: Limerick influencer Sinead O'Brien makes a splash with new swimwear line

Reporter:

Áine Fitzgerald - PICTURES: Brian McEvoy

15 Jun 2022 2:30 PM

Email:

aine..ftzgerald@limerickleader.ie

A HOST of well-known faces from the fashion, beauty and showbiz world stepped out in style to celebrate the launch of Limerick woman Sinead O’Brien’s new swimwear range.

The influencer, who has amassed 100,000 followers on her Instagram account under the handle sineadscurvystyle, designed the brand to “empower all women and make ladies look and feel confident while wearing swimwear”.

Speaking at the launch party at House bar and restaurant in Dublin on Tuesday, Sinead said the swimwear, which caters for sizes 8 to 28 and is the latest product under her Vacious brand, ‘offers elegant yet functional swimwear for everybody”.

“Following the recent success of my shapewear, I was so excited to release my next product line - Vacious Swim,” said Sinead who is originally from Patrickswell and who is expecting her first child with her partner Simon Fitzgerald.

“We’ve been working on it for quite some time and I wanted to fill the gap I saw in the market for women of all shapes and sizes who desired full coverage in their swimwear.” 

Among the models and guests who attended the launch which included brunch and a swimwear show were Limerick models Shauna Lindsay and Chloe Walsh along with influencers Lynn Kelly, Erin McGregor, Michele McGrath and Shannen Reilly McGrath.

