Yellow weather warning for Limerick to remain in place

Met Eireann have confimred that the Status Yellow warnning for "Rain and Thunderstorms" in Limerick will last until at least 6pm on Saturday.
There have been heavy showers and longer spells of rain with thundery downpours in some places which have led to spot flooding.
The warning from the agency is in place until 6pm Saturday June 25.
