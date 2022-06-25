Search

25 Jun 2022

Show was over for last two years but Charleville is back!

Show was over for last two years but Charleville is back!

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

25 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE FIRST of the local shows resumes this weekend after a Covid induced break with the Charleville Show.

Eleanor Fleming, chairperson, said it is so good to be back after an absence of three years.

“We all missed our show but we have many exciting events planned this Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26,” said Ms Fleming.

The very best of dairy and beef cattle can be seen on Saturday while sheep will be on show on Sunday. There will be 20 dairy classes which includes IHFA--YMA Showmanship League 2022. The highlight of the day will be the judging of The All Ireland Junior Cow confined to 2nd calvers with a prize fund of €2,000 sponsored by Kerry Agri. The total prize money in this section is in the region of €11,000.

There is a wide variety of sections of beef classes – Limousin, Belgian Blue, Charolais, Simmental, Angus, Hereford, Parthenaise, Salers and Commercial Cattle will all be on display. The Munster branch of the Irish Hereford Breed Society will hold their Munster heifer and bull of the year competition at Charleville show for the first time this year. The Aldi ABP Irish Angus All-Ireland Bull Calf Championships 2022 in association with ABP & Irish Angus Cattle Society has a €27,000 prize fund. They are also holding an All-Ireland Junior Stockperson 2022 award in association with ABP and The Irish Angus Cattle Society.

On Sunday, sheep are centre stage. Charleville Show has been chosen by the South of Ireland branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society to host their All-Ireland Championships.

Rosie swims around New York in memory of late and great brother Anthony Foley

A wide variety of horse and pony classes are scheduled with pony showing taking place on Saturday and horses on Sunday.

Aside from animals with four legs there will be lots for all the family including horticulture, arts and crafts, cookery, vintage, numerous children’s competitions and even the Garda Band.

Most importantly of all it is just great to have shows back on the calendar again.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media