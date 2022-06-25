Show was over for last two years but Charleville is back!

THE FIRST of the local shows resumes this weekend after a Covid induced break with the Charleville Show.

Eleanor Fleming, chairperson, said it is so good to be back after an absence of three years.

“We all missed our show but we have many exciting events planned this Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26,” said Ms Fleming.

The very best of dairy and beef cattle can be seen on Saturday while sheep will be on show on Sunday. There will be 20 dairy classes which includes IHFA--YMA Showmanship League 2022. The highlight of the day will be the judging of The All Ireland Junior Cow confined to 2nd calvers with a prize fund of €2,000 sponsored by Kerry Agri. The total prize money in this section is in the region of €11,000.

There is a wide variety of sections of beef classes – Limousin, Belgian Blue, Charolais, Simmental, Angus, Hereford, Parthenaise, Salers and Commercial Cattle will all be on display. The Munster branch of the Irish Hereford Breed Society will hold their Munster heifer and bull of the year competition at Charleville show for the first time this year. The Aldi ABP Irish Angus All-Ireland Bull Calf Championships 2022 in association with ABP & Irish Angus Cattle Society has a €27,000 prize fund. They are also holding an All-Ireland Junior Stockperson 2022 award in association with ABP and The Irish Angus Cattle Society.

On Sunday, sheep are centre stage. Charleville Show has been chosen by the South of Ireland branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society to host their All-Ireland Championships.

A wide variety of horse and pony classes are scheduled with pony showing taking place on Saturday and horses on Sunday.

Aside from animals with four legs there will be lots for all the family including horticulture, arts and crafts, cookery, vintage, numerous children’s competitions and even the Garda Band.

Most importantly of all it is just great to have shows back on the calendar again.