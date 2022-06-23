Search

23 Jun 2022

Countdown to Limerick Chamber business awards gets under way

Patrick Byrnes, Croom Precision Medical, Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan, president Donal Cantillon, and Tus head of enterprise Gillian Barry | Picture: Adrian Butler

Nick Rabbitts

23 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE COUNTDOWN to the 2022 Limerick Chamber regional business awards got under way this Thursday morning with a special launch event at the Castletroy Park Hotel.

Now in their 11th year the awards are held to recognise the best the region has to offer in terms of trade and commerce.

Last year's ceremony was held as a scaled back event at lunchtime in the Limerick Strand Hotel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, this year, it is set to return as a black-tie evening ceremony, with more than 400 local business leaders in attendance on Friday, November 18.

The shortlist for the awards - which the Limerick Leader is once again the media partner to - will be revealed on Friday, October 14.

Seven awards will be given out on the night, with a return of the best employer category, best not-for-profit, best SME, customer experience, and best emerging business.

Two new categories have been announced for this year, however: the best sustainable business award will be given out to an organisation leading initiatives in energy management.

And a special recognition award will also be conferred on a company which has run a scheme which has positively impacted either Limerick city, or a town or village in the region.

An overall victor will be picked from all the category winners, while Chamber president Donal Cantillon will also pick a deserving recipient of a lifetime achievement award.

Gillian Barry, the head of enterprise at the main event sponsor, the Technological University of the Shannon said the awards show the "best in class" in the region.

"It celebrates and recognises business and leadership in our region. You are setting benchmarks with these awards, and we are really excited to celebrate your success, recognise the great work you are doing. These awards will give people an opportunity to share what your company is doing and what your teams are doing. Every single year, when you see the faces of people when they are shortlisted, and the recognition they get for the work they are doing, the efforts they are making. It's a great moment for companies to get involved and share their stories," Ms Barry said.

Limerick Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan said: "We are here to shine a light on your achievements, because we are very proud of them, and they are inspiring. None more inspiring than the company of the year. It's the one category that you can't enter. I don't like to be the judges when they need to go through the award winners of each category and whittle it down to who they are going to give that honour to. The standard is very high."

Last year's business of the year was Croom Precision Medical, whose chief executive Patrick Byrnes addressed the awards launch.

For more information on the Chamber awards, and to enter visit www.limerickchamber.ie/flagship-events

