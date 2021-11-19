WATCH: Medical devices company named Limerick's business of the year

A MEDICAL device manufacturing company has been named company of the year at the Limerick Chamber regional business awards.

Croom Precision Medical, based in the town’s enterprise park, took home the top prize at a special lunchtime event held on Friday in the Strand Hotel.

A contract manufacturer for orthopedic devices, the firm supplies a range of machinery for the medical sector, employing more than 80 people.

The annual awards dinner, sponsored by the Technological University of the Shannon– of which the Limerick Leader is a media partner – made a return for the first time in two years, after it was cancelled 12 months ago due to Covid-19.

The ongoing restrictions saw this year’s ceremony scaled back, from an evening event to an afternoon ceremony, with an attendance of fewer than 100 people. However, many more watched a livestream of the event on the internet.

Patrick Byrnes, the chief executive of Croom Precision Medical – also named best small to medium sized enterprise – said: “It’s a real testament to the amount of work the guys have done back in Croom. It’s been about the team. We’ve had a lot of dynamic conversations over the last 18 to 24 months dealing with the macro-economic situation. But we’ve come out a lot stronger, and it’s a testament to that.”​

The company boss has overseen significant growth in the last two years, and he said further new positions are anticipated in 2022.

Elsewhere, Thomas Street pub Crew Brew won the best emerging business title, Raheen’s Kirby Group Engineering won both the best large business title and the best employer prize.

They were joined in the winners’ enclosure by the AMCS Group (corporate social responsibility), the Limerick Strand Hotel (hospitality), and the Learning Hub which won best not for profit.

There was a new award, given to recognise a company which has successfully navigated the Covid-19 pandemic – that was won by Adare’s Woodlands House Hotel.