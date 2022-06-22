Historic evening as three Limerick musical stars honoured

A BIT OF local history was made in Limerick tonight as three local musical stars were given top civic honours.

Mayor Daniel Butler bestowed a special reception on singing superstar Denise Chaila, plus Mawuli MuRli Boevi and Munyaradzi Godknows Jonas.

The trio became the first people of black origin to receive mayoral recognition in Limerick since Kenneth Kaunda, the first president of Zambia as a free nation received the city's freedom back in 1963.

"We are laying down a marker for a new Limerick," declared Mayor Butler, "I am so proud and grateful to be able to honour these three people."

Munyaradzi thanked the first citizen for giving himself, Denise and Mawuli "one of the greatest days of our lives."

Friends and family of the musicians were present at County Hall for the reception, including Mick and Valerie Dolan of the eponymous Dock Road venue, where they have played on numerous occasions.

