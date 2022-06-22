Historic evening as three Limerick musical stars honoured

Mayor Daniel Butler with Mawuli MuRli Boevi, Denise Mwaka Chaila and Munyaradzi Godknows Jonas after they were presented with scrolls marking the reception
A BIT OF local history was made in Limerick tonight as three local musical stars were given top civic honours.
Mayor Daniel Butler bestowed a special reception on singing superstar Denise Chaila, plus Mawuli MuRli Boevi and Munyaradzi Godknows Jonas.
The trio became the first people of black origin to receive mayoral recognition in Limerick since Kenneth Kaunda, the first president of Zambia as a free nation received the city's freedom back in 1963.
"We are laying down a marker for a new Limerick," declared Mayor Butler, "I am so proud and grateful to be able to honour these three people."
A new #Limerick energy. This is us.#LimerickAndProud pic.twitter.com/XP5gpjaeiC— Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) June 22, 2022
Munyaradzi thanked the first citizen for giving himself, Denise and Mawuli "one of the greatest days of our lives."
Some days are better than others!— Cllr Conor Sheehan (@ConorSheehan93) June 22, 2022
Such an honour to meet @DeniseChaila @MuRliMuRl and @GodKnowsRF in person.
Music is part of the fabric of Limerick and these three are an important part of our story. #starstruck pic.twitter.com/283dIqvx0V
Friends and family of the musicians were present at County Hall for the reception, including Mick and Valerie Dolan of the eponymous Dock Road venue, where they have played on numerous occasions.
For a full video and more reaction to the event, please follow www.limericklive.ie tomorrow.
Mayor Daniel Butler with Mawuli MuRli Boevi, Denise Mwaka Chaila and Munyaradzi Godknows Jonas after they were presented with scrolls marking the reception
