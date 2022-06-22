Council rejects plea to extend application period for free bin collections in Limerick

THE COUNCIL has said it will not be re-opening applications for its bin waiver scheme, despite calls to do so from metropolitan members.

Limerick City and County Council is one of the few local authorities in the country to provide free or subsidised bin collections to people within certain categories.

Some 3,200 people have been approved for collections, threats to the withdrawal of which has proven a hot topic locally in the past.

However, at this week's council meeting, members urged the deadline to be extended, with Fine Gael councillor Sarah Kiely seeing a notice of motion passed requesting this.

She said: "A man who contacted me recently said he didn't receive a letter to say he needed to reapply. Another man told me his bin was being collected up until March. He doesn't have any government ID and didn't have anyone to ask to help him."

Cllr Kiely added that many applicants have taken their case to the Ombudsman for adjudication.

Mayor Daniel Butler seconded the bid for an extension, saying: "It's a simple intervention and a simple gesture to try and help address the cost of living crisis."

Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery questioned why anyone over the age of 66 would need to resubmit their application each year, pointing out that it's unlikely their income details will have changed.

Councillors Elena Secas, Elisa O'Donovan, Dan McSweeney and Conor Sheehan also spoke in support of the motion, while there was criticism of the council for only allowing online applications in some cases.

But in a written response, community director Gordon Daly stated: "In the interests of fairness to all, Limerick City and County Council adheres strictly to the closing date. Applicants were given a period of eight weeks to apply for the scheme. Council do not intend re-opening the scheme to facilitate late applications."