Search

26 Jun 2022

Call to expand Long Covid clinic in Limerick

Call to expand Long Covid clinic in Limerick

A Long Covid clinic was established at University Hospital Limerick in May | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

26 Jun 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

METROPOLITAN councillors have agreed to lobby both Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and HSE boss Paul Reid to expand the Long Covid clinic in Limerick.

University Hospital Limerick confirmed last month it would establish a clinic here, meaning patients would no longer have to travel to Galway or Waterford, which were previously the closest such facilities.

Around one in 10 people develop Long Covid after initially contracting coronavirus. Long Covid is defined as when symptoms persist longer than 12 weeks after infection and are not due to another diagnosis.

Speaking at this month's metropolitan meeting, Labour councillor Elena Secas saw a notice of motion passed which will now see members write to urge an increase in the clinic here.

She said: "The health supports needed for those suffering are not in abundance or widely available. Only recently, one Long Covid sufferer was informed the care they were receiving from one of Ireland's only Long Covid clinics in St James in Dublin was due to be cut which is against the stated aim of the HSE Model of Care."

Crime File: Gardai seek information as consaw stolen from Limerick van owner

"With Covid-19 cases rising again, many people are really struggling to get the care they need to cope with the breathing difficulties and the fatigue they experience. Research and reality show that Long Covid is actually worse than originally thought in that it can affect one's brain, cause brain fog, anxiety and depression," the City East councillor added.

Her motion - which also called for the request to be brought to UHL - will be sent around to other councils across the country.

It was Cllr Secas's party colleague, Cllr Conor Sheehan who formally seconded it.

He said: "The vast majority of people with Long Covid are suffering in silence. Some people are so sick they need to learn how to sit up and walk again. We need to see the HSE plan for this."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media