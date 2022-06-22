Crime File: Gardai seek information as consaw stolen from Limerick van owner

Gardai in Limerick are looking for witnesses following the theft of a consaw from a van in the City.
Garda Nathan Crehan explains "Yes, a thief went around the back of a house at Clanmaurice Ave on the North Circular Road and broke into a white Renault van. He subsequently stole a 12 inch Stihl consaw from same. This took place last Thursday June 15 in the afternoon around 12.15pm"
The Gardai at Mayorstone Garda Station are investigating. If you have any information on this please contact them at 061 456980. If goes without saying that you should only buy second hand goods from a trustworthy source.
