Pedal power gets Limerick cousins from Bulgaria to Bosnia

TWO LIMERICK lads are travelling from Bulgaria to Bosnia by bike, all while raising essential funds for refugees living in poor conditions in Palestine.

Conor Shorten and Niall McGann are two sporting mad cousins, from the North Circular Road and the South Circular Road, respectively, who are now in the midst of a 1,500km journey of a lifetime.

They are taking on their latest adventure, armed with two small saddle bags each, one containing a small change of clothes, the other holding basic medical supplies and their morning coffee brewed each day through a small portable stove.

The lads are making their way from Bulgaria to Bosnia via North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo and Croatia.

“The funds raised will go to the Lajee Center in the Aida Refugee Camp in the occupied West Bank, specifically to buy gym equipment,” Conor wrote on their joint Go Fund Me campaign.

“As you can imagine, one of the side effects of living in a refugee camp includes having limited resources for exercise which is essential to our physical and mental health,” he added.

Aclaí Palestine, which the pair have asked Limerick people to support, is an Irish founded community gym in the Lajee Center and provides a space for exercise for the people of the camp.

The pair landed in Plovdiv Airport in Bulgaria on May 22, to begin the first day of their journey across the mountainous Balkans - click here to support the GoFundMe campaign.

So far, some of their cycles have included traversing mountain passes at 2,550m above sea level, as well as attempting to pass over perilous ice sheets, all while trying to avoid being eaten by bears.

“Few things in life are ever certain but an Irish bar is one of them. Even in post-conflict Kosovo,” Conor documented online.

The pair are now closing in on their goal of €1,500 towards the Aida Refugee Camp.

“This equipment will be an invaluable resource,” Conor, who previously played rugby with UCC, and Old Crescent RFC said.