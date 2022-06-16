Popular Limerick riverside playground to re-open following minor works

The riverside playground in Castleconnell is set to re-open after some minor works have been completed. The popular playground, located alongside the Shannon river, was closed this morning (Thursday) but the signs are due to come down shortly.
Limerick Council confirmed that "Some minor repairs had to be carried out with materials needing time to set. Closed notice should be removed either today (Thursday) or tomorrow.
Back in November 2021, local residents had called on the council to repair the facility following some flood damage.
A number of locals met with a senior council engineer to enquire what could be done to improve the facility where they highlighted the excellent plans for nearby playgrounds in Castletroy and Newport and asked for similar investment to meet the needs of the Castleconnell area.
The British ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston and TUS president Prof Vincent Cunnane chat with Martin Chessel of EBS Automation
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.