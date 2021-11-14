Search

14/11/2021

Upgrade needed as playground in Limerick village slides into disrepair 

Upgrade needed as playground in Limerick village slides into disrepair 

Tara Hartigan, Anne McNamara, and Dee Ryan at Castleconnell playground

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE PICTURESQUE Shannonside location of Casleconnell’s playground is not matched by its appearance say locals.

As Limerick City and County Council finalise budget allocations for playgrounds to be approved by councillors, parents and residents in the village are calling on elected officials to ensure that the 12 year old well-loved facility is not overlooked for investment and upgrade.

Dee Ryan, a parent and local activist who arranged a meeting with local authority officials to discuss the matter, said their community playground provides vital outdoor play space. 

“With a growing population of young children, it is hugely important that the facility is invested in and upgraded to support parents seeking healthy outdoor activities for their children.

“The playground is a widely used and popular asset, however, it is going on 12 years since it was first fundraised for by local parents and installed. It is now in dire need of updating. We want the local authority to invest in the upgrade and improvement of the playground in order to meet the needs of the population in the village now and the expected population growth over the next five years,” said Ms Ryan.

Tara Hartigan, local activist and parent, said her children love coming to the playground.

“My daughter plays here with her friends after school, as do many children who attend the two large primary schools in the local area. However, my 3-year-old son struggles with some of the equipment as it is not suitable for his age group – this needs to be addressed,” said Ms Hartigan. 

Owner and operator of Sunny Lane Creche - one of three creches located in the village - Anne McNamara said she cares for the children of over 100 families. 

“I see huge demand from families for outdoor play spaces for small children.  My team and I frequently take small groups down to the playground during the day but the rides and equipment are very limited, with only two swings for smallies, so they have to wait a long time for turns. It would be wonderful to have more available for them to play with and enjoy,” said Ms McNamara.

A number of locals met with a senior council engineer to enquire what could be done to improve the facility. 

Ms Hartigan said you only get one childhood and given the impact of Covid on children’s lives “we are very concerned that we should be providing more for children in our community”. 

They highlighted the excellent plans for nearby playgrounds in Castletroy and Newport and asked for similar investment to meet the needs of the Castleconnell area.

Limerick towns and villages take home Tidy Towns awards

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media