Search

13 Jun 2022

Stolen car used in village burglary found burned-out in Limerick city

Stolen car used in village burglary found burned-out in Limerick city

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the burglary | FILE PICTURE / Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

13 Jun 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI have confirmed a car which was used during a burglary at a shop in County Limerick was subsequently abandoned and set on fire in Limerick city.

Witnesses are being sought to the break-in which happened in Croagh in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

According to gardai, a burglar broke into a shop in the village at exactly 2am by smashing a front window with a hammer.

"He forced open two tills and escaped with a small amount of cash. The burglar can be described as wearing a blue
top, blue bottoms and wearing a black cap," said Garda John Finnerty.

According to gardai, the culprit used a stolen car to carry out the burglary - a 151 L-registered blue Volkswagen Up.

"He drove this car the whole way to Limerick city and abandoned it at Harvard Close, College Court, Castletroy  at 3.37am. The car was subsequently set on fire and burnt out," added Garda Finnerty.

Fire services deal with car fire in Limerick overnight

Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw the stolen car between 2am and 3.37am last Thursday to contact them.

"If you happened to come across this car anywhere between Croagh and Castletroy or indeed if you have any information on this burglary, then we would like to hear from you," said a spokesperson.

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the burglary incident and can be contacted at 069 20650. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media