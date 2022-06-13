Stolen car used in village burglary found burned-out in Limerick city

GARDAI have confirmed a car which was used during a burglary at a shop in County Limerick was subsequently abandoned and set on fire in Limerick city.

Witnesses are being sought to the break-in which happened in Croagh in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

According to gardai, a burglar broke into a shop in the village at exactly 2am by smashing a front window with a hammer.

"He forced open two tills and escaped with a small amount of cash. The burglar can be described as wearing a blue

top, blue bottoms and wearing a black cap," said Garda John Finnerty.

According to gardai, the culprit used a stolen car to carry out the burglary - a 151 L-registered blue Volkswagen Up.

"He drove this car the whole way to Limerick city and abandoned it at Harvard Close, College Court, Castletroy at 3.37am. The car was subsequently set on fire and burnt out," added Garda Finnerty.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who saw the stolen car between 2am and 3.37am last Thursday to contact them.

"If you happened to come across this car anywhere between Croagh and Castletroy or indeed if you have any information on this burglary, then we would like to hear from you," said a spokesperson.

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating the burglary incident and can be contacted at 069 20650.