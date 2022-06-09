Fire services deal with car fire in Limerick overnight

EMERGENCY services attended the scene of a car fire in Limerick overnight.
The incident happened in Castletroy with one unit from Limerick Fire and Rescue attending.
The unit arrived on scene at 3:40am and extinguished the car fire before leaving the incident at 4:15am.
The vehicle is currently subject to a technical examination.
