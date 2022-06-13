Search

13 Jun 2022

Jobs fair to take place in Limerick community

Tyreak Shaddad, Moyross talking to Sarah Hurley and Susan Meagher, of the Technological University of the Shannon at a jobs fair held in May | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

13 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of high profile local employers are to take part in a jobs fair in King's Island this Wednesday night.

The local community centre will play host to the event from 6pm to 8pm, and those looking for a new job or a change of career are being encouraged to attend.

It's the latest in a series of jobs fairs taking place in regeneration communities, and the event will give attendees an outline of the opportunities available at the moment in a range  of sectors.

Among the companies with stands at the event are the UL Hospital Group, EI Electronics, Johnson and Johnson, plus Limerick City and County Council.

It's the third of four jobs fair events being held in the regeneration areas.

In Pictures: Regeneration communities meet prospective employers at jobs fair

 The aim of the jobs fair is to bring employers into the communities and provide attendees with direct contact to the opportunities available within their company. The event will also enable attendees to access information in relation to the supports available to engage in further education, training and employment.

