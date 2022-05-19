In Pictures: Regeneration communities meet prospective employers at jobs fair

RESIDENTS of Regeneration communities in Limerick got the chance to 'meet their new employer' at a recent jobs fair.

The event took place at Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Rosbrien and gave an outline of the job opportunities that are available in a range of sectors.

This is the second of four events being held in the regeneration areas and aims to bring employers into the communities.

The event also enabled attendees to access information regarding the supports available to engage in further education, training and employment.

Some of the stands featured at the fair include: Johnson & Johnson, UL Hospitals Group, Limerick City and County Council and The Defence Forces.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “The companies and organisations that have come together to bring this event into the community and it is a great opportunity for residents and people of the neighbouring communities to see what is on offer.”

“This event enables the community to interact directly with companies and organisations whether it’s a job you are looking for or if further education and training is a preferred route people would like to pursue then this is the place to be.”