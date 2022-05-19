Search

19 May 2022

In Pictures: Regeneration communities meet prospective employers at jobs fair

Reporter:

Frances Watkins, Pictures by Adrian Butler

19 May 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

RESIDENTS of Regeneration communities in Limerick got the chance to 'meet their new employer' at a recent jobs fair. 

The event took place at Our Lady of Lourdes National School, Rosbrien and gave an outline of the job opportunities that are available in a range of sectors.

This is the second of four events being held in the regeneration areas and aims to bring employers into the communities.

The event also enabled attendees to access information regarding the supports available to engage in further education, training and employment.

Some of the stands featured at the fair include: Johnson & Johnson, UL Hospitals Group, Limerick City and County Council and The Defence Forces.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler said: “The companies and organisations that have come together to bring this event into the community and it is a great opportunity for residents and people of the neighbouring communities to see what is on offer.”

“This event enables the community to interact directly with companies and organisations whether it’s a job you are looking for or if further education and training is a preferred route people would like to pursue then this is the place to be.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media