Shock in Limerick parish as priest who 'fitted in like a glove' passes away suddenly

WHEN Fr Loughlin Brennan was appointed parish priest of Murroe-Boher in 2013 he immediately "fitted in like a glove" said local councillor John Egan.

There is a deep sense of shock in the parish and across the Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly this Saturday as news spread that Fr Brennan had passed away suddenly. Affectionately known as Fr Lottie, he was aged in his mid-sixties.

"There is a lot of shock as we are only after hearing it the last couple of hours. Lottie was a nice man, very kind, considerate, had a great sense of humour and was always a pleasure to talk to. He got on well with the community.

"He fitted in like a glove when he came here. He used give lovely sermons - they were short and sweet, he always had one point to make and that was it. He is a big loss to the parish," said Cllr Egan.

A deeply religious man, the other loves of Fr Brennan's life were the GAA, soccer and travelling. Born in Borrisoleigh, Cllr Egan said he was an "unbelievable Tipperary supporter". However, before the All-Ireland final in 2018 he texted this reporter to say "Limerick Abú on Sunday" and said the team was in his prayers.

"He was a big Leeds Utd fan and he loved to travel. He was all over the world," said Cllr Egan.

One of many to feel his loss keenly will be Fr Tom Ryan. Fr Brennan took over from Fr Ryan as PP (both pictured below).

"He go on terrifically with Fr Ryan. They worked very closely together, both worked very hard and got on extremely well," said Cllr Egan, who conveyed his sympathies to Fr Brennan's family, friends and relations.

The councillor said Fr Brennan has left a lasting legacy to Murroe. The late parish priest was instrumental in a fundraising campaign to save the stained glass windows in Murroe churches. Fr Brennan organised for Fr Liam Lawton, Tommy Fleming and Jimmy Buckley to play fundraising concerts.

Murroe church dates back to 1905 and each of its 38 intricately designed stained glass windows cost £30 sterling – a huge amount of money at the time.

In 2016, Fr Brennan said: "James Watson and Co of Youghal was the company commissioned to make the windows. So they would have arrived by train to Boher station and then transported by pony and cart to the church. It is amazing when you think of it

"Murroe is one of the finest churches I have ever worked in. The windows are fabulous features in the church. People in Murroe are extremely proud of those windows and want them kept."

And Fr Brennan led the way in saving them.

There have been many tributes paid to Fr Brennan on the Murroe Facebook page.

They include: "Very sorry to hear this sad news. Fr Lottie was always smiling and had a great sense of humour. A true Tipperary man. Condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace Fr Lottie."

Another reads: "Very sad to hear this. Fr. Lottie was a great character and worked extremely hard for the parish of Murroe- Boher. We were lucky to have him as parish priest. RIP Fr Lottie."

The parish has now lost three prominent members of the religious community since the start of the year - Br Ciarán Forbes, Fr Brian Murphy and now Fr Brennan. No funeral arrangements have been announced. May he rest in peace.