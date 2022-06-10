Middle-aged Limerick men 'in Lycra’ to take on tough cycle ride

FIVE hardy cyclists from Limerick and its surrounds are to take part in one of the toughest bike rides in Britain – all for a good cause.

Next month, Pascal King, Dave Walsh, Brian Ahern, Dave O’Reilly and Finbarr Stapleton, who collectively call themselves the ‘Middle Aged Men in Lycra’ or Mamils, will ride 240km across the north of England.

It’s to raise much needed funds for Down Syndrome Limerick, which supports families and individuals with the condition.

The riders, who represent the Hub Cycling Club in Coonagh, will start from the town of Seascale on England’s west coast, before travelling through the mountainous Lake District, the Yorkshire Dales, across the Vale of York, the North York Moors, before finishing by the sea in Whitby.

The 12-hour cycle, described by businessman Pascal as “iconic”, will see the team tackle Hardknott pass, widely acknowledged as England’s steepest road, with the gradient of this road steeper than the mountain stages of European races including the Tour de France and the Giro d'Italia.

Although they’ll cycle 240km in total, when you take in the twists, turns and terrain, it’s more likely to feel like closer to 400km, Pascal added.

“It’s the hardest cycle I think any of us have done,” he said, “This is my Everest.”

In the run-up to the cycle, they have been slowly building up by completing the Ring of Beara and will this weekend ride for 200km in Co Wicklow.

They are also training three days a week, both on their bikes, and aerobic training in the gym.

They will set sail for England next month, the event taking place on Saturday, July 9.

As of this Tuesday, €6,715 has been raised for Down Syndrome Limerick.

Pascal said he’s “humbled” by the support the Mamils have received.

Asked why they picked Down Syndrome Limerick, based in Castletroy, he said: “We felt it is a deserving charity. It doesn't receive State funding. All its money comes from fundraising and sponsorship.”

You can donate to the sponsored cycle by clicking here.

Alternatively, cash donations can be dropped into Hangers Dry Cleaners in Mount Kennett Place and at Castletroy Town Centre.

Telephone 061-467887 for more information.