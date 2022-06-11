Search

11 Jun 2022

Council gets a bad review over support for theatre in Limerick town

Friars Gate theatre in Kilmallock is ‘just finally getting back on its feet’ after Covid

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

11 Jun 2022 5:00 PM

A COUNCILLOR gave a very poor review of Limerick City and County Council’s support of Friars Gate theatre in Kilmallock.

Cllr Mike Donegan was speaking during a Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district meeting. The councillors were approving general municipal allocations (GMAs) under roads, tourism and community nominations 2022.

Under Cllr Donegan’s discretionary allowance of €4,285 in community grants he gave €1,000 to Friars Gate,

“The reason I allocated €1,000 of my contribution is because I was very disappointed when I saw a letter from this council in relation to Friars Gate. They were denied a community grant in the recent grant announcement from this council,” said Cllr Donegan.

The Fianna Fail councillor said Friars Gate has been closed for two years due to Covid.

“It is just finally getting back on its feet. When I became a councillor in 2009 it was €10,000 we used to give Friars Gate, then it was €8,000, then it was €6,000. We are down to €3,000 albeit they do get a small amount from the arts council as well.

“Friars Gate is the only full-time theatre in County Limerick. I was disappointed (they weren’t successful in the grant application). They would have applied for around approximately €1,000 hence my allocation of the extra €1,000,” said Cllr Donegan.

To demolish or not? Mixed views over unfinished apartment block in Limerick town

Cllr Eddie Ryan wished to support his fellow councillor.

“The people in Friars Gate are volunteers and they are trying to keep the show going within the town. I go there anytime I can. It is a lovely venue and should be supported more. I think we should do a little bit more and we should be consistent in the budget for it. That and Lough Gur and the Maigue Rivers Trust are a couple of jewels in the crown that should be maintained and should be financed,” said Cllr Ryan.

All the councillors thanked council staff and Cathaoirleach Martin Ryan for the hard work that went into finalising the GMAs and “dividing up the loaves and fishes” as Cllr John Egan put it.

