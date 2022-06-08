**Reader discretion is advised**

A MAN who was indecently and sexually assaulted by a former member of the Franciscan Order says he hopes his abuser “rots” in prison.

The now 42-year-old made his comments during the sentencing hearing of the pensioner who was convicted of two charges by a jury earlier this year.

Christopher McCarthy, aged 74, who has an address at Mount Kenneth, Limerick was found not guilty of a third charge by direction of the trial judge.

All of the charges related to offences which occurred three decades ago in a village close to the Limerick / Cork border.

Detective Garda Gary Costello told Limerick Circuit Court, the case centred on incidents during the school holidays between 1990 and 1992.

He described how on one occasion Mr McCarthy had grabbed the then ten-year-old’s penis outside his clothes while on another occasion he rubbed his penis against his backside.

The detective told Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, the victim had encountered Mr McCarthy as he used to spend time during the summer close to where he (Mr McCarthy lived.

He said the victim made a complaint to gardai a number of years ago a short time after he came across Mr McCarthy by chance in a provincial town which cannot be identified for legal reasons.

When questioned by gardai Mr McCarthy, who has one previous conviction for masturbating in public at Knock Shrine, denied the allegations and insisted the victim had never been inside his former home.

In his victim impact statement, the now 42-year-old said he had “waited for years” for justice to be served

“My life changed forever, the day I met you. You stole my childhood and you robbed me of my innocence,” he said.

He added that what happened made him question “so much about myself” and it took a lot of time for him to realise it was not his fault.

Addressing Mr McCarthy directly, he said: “I f****** hate you. I hate what you did to me, I will never forgive you for what you have done and what you have taken from me.”

Imposing sentence, Judge Patrick Meghen said the disparity in age was an aggravating factor as is the lack of remorse

He imposed a three year prison sentence.