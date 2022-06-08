Search

08 Jun 2022

Abuse victim tells accused he hopes he rots in jail

Abuse victim tells accused he hopes he rots in jail

Limerick Courthouse, Mulgrave Street | PICTURE: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

08 Jun 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

**Reader discretion is advised**

A MAN who was indecently and sexually assaulted by a former member of the Franciscan Order says he hopes his abuser “rots” in prison.

The now 42-year-old made his comments during the sentencing hearing of the pensioner who was convicted of two charges by a jury earlier this year.

Christopher McCarthy, aged 74, who has an address at Mount Kenneth, Limerick was found not guilty of a third charge by direction of the trial judge.

All of the charges related to offences which occurred three decades ago in a village close to the Limerick / Cork border.

Detective Garda Gary Costello told Limerick Circuit Court, the case centred on incidents during the school holidays between 1990 and 1992.

He described how on one occasion Mr McCarthy had grabbed the then ten-year-old’s penis outside his clothes while on another occasion he rubbed his penis against his backside.

The detective told Lily Buckley BL, prosecuting, the victim had encountered Mr McCarthy as he used to spend time during the summer close to where he (Mr McCarthy lived.

He said the victim made a complaint to gardai a number of years ago a short time after he came across Mr McCarthy by chance in a provincial town which cannot be identified for legal reasons.

When questioned by gardai Mr McCarthy, who has one previous conviction for masturbating in public at Knock Shrine, denied the allegations and insisted the victim had never been inside his former home.

Investigation launched into criminal damage incidents at Limerick pubs

In his victim impact statement, the now 42-year-old said he had “waited for years” for justice to be served

“My life changed forever, the day I met you. You stole my childhood and you robbed me of my innocence,” he said.

He added that what happened made him question “so much about myself” and it took a lot of time for him to realise it was not his fault.

Addressing Mr McCarthy directly, he said: “I f****** hate you. I hate what you did to me, I will never forgive you for what you have done and what you have taken from me.”

Imposing sentence, Judge Patrick Meghen said the disparity in age was an aggravating factor as is the lack of remorse

He imposed a three year prison sentence.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media