Investigation launched into criminal damage incidents at Limerick pubs

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating
GARDAI are appealing for information following two incidents of criminal damage at neighbouring pubs in Limerick city centre.
Both incidents, which gardai believe are connected, happened in the early hours of last Friday morning.
"Sometime between 1.30am and 2am, a window was broken at a licensed premises on Henry Street. Another window was broken at a second licensed premises just a short distance away at Lower Hartstonge Street a short time later," said Garda John Finnerty.
"There is no reason for the damage to both windows. The culprit made no effort to break into either building," he added.
Any member of the public who was in the Henry Street or Lower Hartstonge Street areas around the time of the incidents and who saw anything unusual or suspicious is asked to contact gardai at Henry Street who are investigating.
They can be contacted at (061) 212400.
