07 Jun 2022

Two men hospitalised after assaults in Limerick village over bank holiday weekend

Donal O'Regan

07 Jun 2022 1:00 PM

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

TWO men were rushed to hospital after they were assaulted in Caherconlish on Sunday night.

According to sources, a fight erupted on the village's main street. A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that officers responded to reports of an assault incident in Caherconlish on Sunday.

"Two men, aged in their 20s and 40s, were taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Enquiries are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

One local said a number of people from the city came out to Caherconlish and "trouble started with local people".

"It went on for over two hours sporadically. A number of people received injuries, some requiring hospitalisation. Gardai and ambulance services were called to the scene. On Monday morning broken glass was strewn about the place. It was a serious occurrence in a generally fairly quiet place like Caherconlish," said the local.

