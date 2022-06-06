Gardai appeal for witnesses to fatal Limerick collision

GARDAI are appealing for witnesses to a single vehicle collision that claimed the life of a young man in Limerick this morning.

The fatal collision occurred at 12:30am on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety.

The sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road was closed for a time this morning as Forensic Collision Investigators carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12:30am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Seven people have died in road traffic collisions in Ireland over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A man in his 60s was killed in a collision in Cork, two men died after a three car collision in Sligo, a male motorcyclist was killed in Kilkenny and two motorcyclists died in a collision on the M50 in Dublin.