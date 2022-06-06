Search

06 Jun 2022

John Kiely gives charity shout-out minutes after epic Limerick Clare clash

John Kiely gives charity shout-out minutes after epic Limerick Clare clash

John Kiely and Gearoid Hegarty celebrate at the final whistle / Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

06 Jun 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

MINUTES after watching Declan Hannon lift the inaugural Mick Mackey Cup John Kiely took the time to gave a charity shout-out.

After watching his players put their bodies on the line to overcome a superb Clare team the Limerick hurling manager gave credit to another man who went through the pain barrier.

"I want to give a shout to a man by the name of John Rooney. He is after cycling 700kms over this weekend for the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation," said John at the end of an interview with RTÉ.

WATCH: John Kiely, Limerick manager: "Hats off to my crew. I'm so proud of them"

"There is a lot of guys in our group that are connected to him through that and we just want to wish him well, thank him for his efforts and say well done to him too," continued the man who has now led Limerick to four Munster final triumphs in a row.

Quick as a flash the RTÉ reporter Damien O’Meara retorted: "You are the second man in the country to have expended as much energy as he has!"

John Rooney (pictured above) is a retired Donegal detective garda who cycled for 700km from Clare to Ballyshannon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media