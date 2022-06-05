WATCH: John Kiely, Limerick manager: "Hats off to my crew. I'm so proud of them"

LIMERICK manager John Kiely was proud of his players as they battled to a fourth successive Munster senior hurling title with a thrilling 1-29 to 0-29 extra-time win over Clare at Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Afterwards manager Kiely spoke to the media as his side emulated the achievement of the Limerick hurlers of 1933 to 1936 in winning four provincial titles in a row before an official 'sold-out' attendance of 45,158.

Kiely said the victory tasted even sweeter due to the manner of the game and the tough battle faced out on the field.

“It felt phenomenal because the challenge we had to overcome was immense,” John Kiely said.

“There were times there when things weren’t stringing together; we were struggling. We were struggling on the restarts, and we were struggling in general play, but just had to keep going.

“It was one of those days where you had to keep grinding, and grinding, and grinding it out."