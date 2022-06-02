Search

02 Jun 2022

A Lidl bit of kindness in Limerick supermarket

Lidl

A cashier at the Childers Road branch of Lidl in Childers Road has been praised

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

02 Jun 2022 8:30 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK store assistant has been praised for an outstanding act of kindness in a very difficult situation.

Former Limerick Chamber chief executive Dr James Ring was doing his weekly shop in Lidl's branch at Childers Road when he happened upon a father who was put in the heartbreaking position of not having enough money to afford essential groceries.

As a result, he had to ask the cashier to take back a few items, including bread rolls.

"A sad indictment of the position so many people find themselves in society having to choose between food or other bills," the businessman wrote on his LinkedIn page.

However, he was struck with what happened next:

"The woman working at the checkout paid for the items he returned himself and gave them to him," Dr Ring said, "A small price but a huge act of kindness that should be called out and recognised because staff like that are worth their weight in gold."

Car parking space in Limerick for sale for €15,000

Speaking further to Limerick Live, he said: "It's the first time I've seen this happen in front of me, so it took me a little bit by surprise to see what was going on. It was just sad. Obviously, the chap was on a budget, didn't have enough cash, and had to put a few things back. He was I'm sure just a very normal chap, just getting his few bits and pieces. There was nothing stand-out about him. There he was with his son, and there was a big long queue of people and it cannot have been easy. It must have been embarrassing being in that situation."

The items he was putting back Dr Ring described as "fundamantal stuff you'd assume all of us get in our shopping."

"From a cursory glance, I wasn't looking at what he was buying, it looked like basic groceries that you or I or anyone else would buy. Nothing fancy, or spectacular or anything," he said.

"I'm sure it's not the first time it happened with that lady, or in that store. I'm sure it happens in every store around the country, and retail people are faced with these harsh realities as they see it. I wondered how many times a week that lady did that and it goes unnoticed," he added.

"I just thought it was a genuinely kind thing to do. To do that for someone else is just a decent thing to do. I told her it was exceptional. She shrugged it off. But it does warm the heart there is still plenty of human decency out there despite such horrific social inequalities too," he told Limerick Live.

Dr Ring concluded: "It's not good enough that a family is having to pick, do I eat or do something else."

Limerick Live has contacted Lidl for further comment.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media