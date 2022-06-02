Search

02 Jun 2022

Five Limerick libraries close temporarily due to one person's annual leave

Cappamore Library will be closed from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 17

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

02 Jun 2022 12:34 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

IF YOU'RE planning on checking out books in your local library soon for summer holidays then there may not be a happy ending.

The doors of five libraries in the county will be shut when they are normally open.

Glin Library will be closed from Wednesday, June 1 to Friday, June 10. Askeaton Library on Friday, June 3. Cappamore Library from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 17. Galbally and Kilfinane libraries will be closed Tuesday June 7 to Friday, June 10.

All libraries will be closed on Saturday, June 4 and Monday, June 6 for the bank holiday weekend.

A council spokesperson told Limerick Live these closures are down to one person's annual leave.

"There are 16 branch libraries in Limerick City and County, seven full-time and nine part-time. The nine part-time libraries are staffed by one part-time staff member. When the person is on leave the library is closed. This has been the established practice for many decades," said the council spokesperson.

The normal opening times for the five libraries are:

Glin: Tuesday to Friday: 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 5 pm each day.

Askeaton: Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Wednesday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Thursday: 2pm - 5pm
Friday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Saturday: Closed

Cappamore: Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Wednesday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Thursday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Friday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Saturday: Closed

Galbally: Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 10am - 1pm
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 1pm - 4pm
Saturday: Closed

Kilfinane: Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 2pm - 5pm
Wednesday: 2pm - 5pm
Thursday: 2pm - 5pm
Friday: Closed
Saturday: Closed

