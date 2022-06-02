Five Limerick libraries close temporarily due to one person's annual leave

Cappamore Library will be closed from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 17
IF YOU'RE planning on checking out books in your local library soon for summer holidays then there may not be a happy ending.
The doors of five libraries in the county will be shut when they are normally open.
Glin Library will be closed from Wednesday, June 1 to Friday, June 10. Askeaton Library on Friday, June 3. Cappamore Library from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 17. Galbally and Kilfinane libraries will be closed Tuesday June 7 to Friday, June 10.
All libraries will be closed on Saturday, June 4 and Monday, June 6 for the bank holiday weekend.
A council spokesperson told Limerick Live these closures are down to one person's annual leave.
"There are 16 branch libraries in Limerick City and County, seven full-time and nine part-time. The nine part-time libraries are staffed by one part-time staff member. When the person is on leave the library is closed. This has been the established practice for many decades," said the council spokesperson.
The normal opening times for the five libraries are:
Glin: Tuesday to Friday: 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 5 pm each day.
Askeaton: Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Wednesday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Thursday: 2pm - 5pm
Friday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Saturday: Closed
Cappamore: Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Wednesday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Thursday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Friday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm
Saturday: Closed
Galbally: Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday: 10am - 1pm
Thursday: Closed
Friday: 1pm - 4pm
Saturday: Closed
Kilfinane: Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 2pm - 5pm
Wednesday: 2pm - 5pm
Thursday: 2pm - 5pm
Friday: Closed
Saturday: Closed
For more information please click here
A range of urban greening initiatives will be showcased by Limerick City and County Council during Bloom 2022
Filming wrapped on the set of Woken, which was filmed across Limerick and Clare PICTURES: Alan Place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.