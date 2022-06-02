Five Limerick libraries close temporarily due to one person's annual leave

IF YOU'RE planning on checking out books in your local library soon for summer holidays then there may not be a happy ending.

The doors of five libraries in the county will be shut when they are normally open.

Glin Library will be closed from Wednesday, June 1 to Friday, June 10. Askeaton Library on Friday, June 3. Cappamore Library from Tuesday, June 7 to Friday, June 17. Galbally and Kilfinane libraries will be closed Tuesday June 7 to Friday, June 10.

All libraries will be closed on Saturday, June 4 and Monday, June 6 for the bank holiday weekend.

A council spokesperson told Limerick Live these closures are down to one person's annual leave.

"There are 16 branch libraries in Limerick City and County, seven full-time and nine part-time. The nine part-time libraries are staffed by one part-time staff member. When the person is on leave the library is closed. This has been the established practice for many decades," said the council spokesperson.

The normal opening times for the five libraries are:

Glin: Tuesday to Friday: 10am - 1pm and 2pm - 5 pm each day.

Askeaton: Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Wednesday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Thursday: 2pm - 5pm

Friday: 11am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Saturday: Closed

Cappamore: Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Wednesday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Thursday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Friday: 10am - 1pm, 2pm - 5pm

Saturday: Closed

Galbally: Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: 10am - 1pm

Thursday: Closed

Friday: 1pm - 4pm

Saturday: Closed

Kilfinane: Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 2pm - 5pm

Wednesday: 2pm - 5pm

Thursday: 2pm - 5pm

Friday: Closed

Saturday: Closed

For more information please click here