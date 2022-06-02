Take it slow in Limerick’s Medieval Quarter this weekend

A NEW vintage market is aiming to revitalise retail in Limerick’s Medieval Quarter.

This June Bank Holiday weekend the Slow Sunday’s market returns to Treaty City Brewery on Nicholas Street.

Co-founder of Slow Sundays, Catriona O’Donoghue, said that the whole ethos behind the new event is to create a space where shoppers can relax, enjoy the atmosphere and shop mindfully.

“We want you to buy things you fall in love with, rather than buying stuff for the sake of it, so we’ve put a lot of thought into what’s on offer,” she expressed.

There will be 10 vendors over two floors selling pre-loved, vintage and handcrafted goods.

Catriona said that shoppers can expect to find beautiful artwork, pre-loved and vintage clothing for kids and adults, handcrafted ceramics and jewellery, dried flowers, pre-loved homewares, and upcycled furniture.

There will also be live jazz music to enjoy, as well as baked goods from local chef, Keith Pigott, specialty coffee from Limerick Roastery, Eleven14, and locally crafted beer from Treaty City Brewery.

The next Slow Sundays is set for June 5, from 12-4pm.

This is a family-friendly event. All information can be found on the Medieval Quarter Limerick Facebook or Instagram Page.

Co-Founder of Slow Sundays, Stephen Cunneen, alluded to Nicholas Street as the “old heart of the city.”

“It used to be a thriving retail street with a diverse offering, and we want to see that vision realised again.

“By giving small businesses the Slow Sundays platform to sell their products, we hope that they will see the potential of this area to grow their businesses.”