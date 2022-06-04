ESB recruiting for 1,000 new roles across Ireland including Limerick

ESB are planning to recruit 1,000 people over the next three years to support the delivery of its Net Zero by 2040 strategy.

The company will be recruiting across a range of technical and specialist skills including finance, IT, HR, engineering, customer service and qualified electricians.

More than 300 graduates, apprentices and trainees will be recruited over the next three years as part of the recruitment drive, cementing ESB’s commitment to investing in career development and on building a future talent pipeline.

ESB currently employ 8,000 people across the country, including Limerick, in businesses such as ESB Networks, Electric Ireland and ESB International amongst more.

The company will recruit across a range of positions including marine geologists, cyber specialists, project management, network planning, commercial analysts, customer service and qualified electricians with a majority of the jobs located in Ireland.

Paddy Hayes, Chief Executive of ESB, said: "Today is another positive step in the delivery of our Net Zero by 2040 strategy as we launch our campaign to recruit 1,000 people within the next three years.

"ESB has always encouraged and supported progressive thinkers and innovators who are committed to making a difference. When you work with ESB, you join a dedicated, inclusive and innovative team focused on powering Ireland’s transition to a net zero carbon future.

"Today, we are making a call for talented and driven individuals to join us as we work together to make a difference by delivering a net zero energy future for the customers and communities we serve."

The roles will be advertised on www.esb.ie/careers where all interested applicants are invited to register their interest for future opportunities.