01 Jun 2022

Open day at Limerick community enterprise centre

OPW Minister and Limerick TD Patrick O'Donovan with Croom Community Development Association chief executive Patricia Ryan and chairman Mike Mangan

Nick Rabbitts

01 Jun 2022 11:30 AM

nick@limerickleader.ie

A POPULAR Limerick community enterprise centre has held an open day to show off its facilities.

Croom Community Enterprise Centre (CCEC) threw open its doors to the public in order to showcase its hot-desking facilities, boardrooms and meeting suites.

Local TD and OPW Minister Patrick O'Donovan also attended, where he was met by the chairman of the board of management Mike Mangan and the chief executive of the local community development association Patricia Ryan.

At present, the centre hosts nine local business and regional offices for national and multi-national companies, while other firms take desk space on short-term lets.

Ms Ryan said: "Such hubs are invaluable to the local economy of a small town, CCEC benefits Croom whether it is the tenants using local businesses or allowing the local companies to stay locally both for office space, interviews or meetings".

Mr Mangan added that the centre is a member of both Engine and Connected Hubs and so part of a larger network of business hubs offering spaces for people to work.

The facility also hosts seminars for up 150 people, training as well as off site brainstorming meetings and discreet interviews. The centre has free onsite parking catering is organised for the individual requirements of the client.

Further details are on www.croomenterprisecentre.ie

