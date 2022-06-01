Search

01 Jun 2022

Gardai investigate suspected petrol bomb attack in Limerick

Gardai investigate suspected petrol bomb attack in Limerick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

01 Jun 2022 11:00 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A SUSPECTED petrol bomb attack took place in St Mary's Park in the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A video of the aftermath of the incident has been shared on social media. Firefighters can be seen spraying water in to the boot of a car which is parked in the drive of a house. It is understood there were a number of people in the home at the time, including at least one child.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred at approximately 4am on Tuesday, May 31 at a residence in St Marys Park, Limerick."

The garda spokesperson said a car was damaged during the incident.

"No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.

Anybody with any information that can help gardai with their enquiries is asked to ring Henry Street on 061 212400.

Local News

