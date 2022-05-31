Woman hospitalised following late-night assault in Limerick city

GARDAI have issued an appeal for information following a late-night assault in Limerick city at the weekend.

A young woman was treated in hospital after she was attacked at O'Connell Street in the city centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"The woman, whose aged in her early twenties was out for the night with friends last Saturday but between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday, May 29, she was assaulted," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"A lone male repeatedly punched her in the face. She was brought to hospital and treated for a suspected broken nose and other facial injuries," she added.

Investigating gardai say O’Connell Street was busy at the time and they are appealing to any witnesses or motorists with dash- camera footage who were in the area at that time to contact them on (061) 212400.

CCTV footage is also being viewed as part of the investigation.