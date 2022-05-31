No sibling rivalry for identical Limerick twins working for same company in same role

TWIN brothers from Limerick have proved there is no sibling rivalry between them as they have both taken up roles with Aldi.

Blaine and Darragh Collins from Kilcornan are identical twins who both work for the retailer in its head office in Naas, Co. Kildare.

Blaine started working for Aldi in September 2021 as a Data Administrator and it wasn’t long before twin brother Darragh followed in his footsteps and joined in the very same role.

Darragh suggested his brother apply for a role in head office, commenting: "Our team was expanding and I thought he would be the perfect fit and knew he would enjoy the work environment.

"Since Blaine started working for the business last year, he has been so positive about it and would tell me how much he enjoyed the job. This insight was really beneficial to me."

Speaking of their newfound working relationship, Blaine jokes "I probably get to see him a little bit more but I am not sure I’d call that a benefit as such!"

Both brothers have previous experience of working nights, and so have found their work life balance has improved immensely since joining Team Aldi.

"My work life balance is probably the best it has ever been”, Darragh commented “We start a bit earlier in the morning but the 4.30pm finish is magical and gives me time then in the evenings to spend with my son and partner.

"The flexi time is a real plus as well so you can plan for different things that might arise in the normal course of life."

John Curtin, Group Buying Director, Aldi Ireland said: "Blaine and Darragh clearly have Aldi in their genesand we’re so fortunate to have them both working with us at our Naas headquarters.

"We thank them for their continued dedication to Team Aldi and wish them continued success in their careers."