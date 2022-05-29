Search

29 May 2022

Limerick whiskey entrepreneurs have over €350,000 in the jar

Story behind a new whiskey launched in Limerick starts in a bar

Tony Foote and Alice Carroll, co-founders of Foxes Bow Whiskey

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

29 May 2022 5:15 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

MONEY has poured into two Limerick whiskey entrepreneurs' crowdfunding plan.

Tony Foote and Alice Carroll, co-founders of Foxes Bow Whiskey, launched the brand last year. 

Despite the huge interest in whiskey amongst experienced investors, Alice and Tony decided to take a different route, teaming up with Crowdcube, the UK’s largest crowdfunding platform to make whiskey investments accessible to all. They’re crowdfunding in an attempt to allow anyone to get involved and own a piece of the company – for as little as €10/£10. 

Their target is to raise €500,000. In just over a week €354,126 has been raised by 208 investors.

Alice said they "want to blow the doors open and make whiskey accessible to anyone".

"And for us, that extends to making it accessible to invest in whiskey," she said.

Speaking about crowdfunding in general, Tony said it is still a relatively new concept in Ireland.

"People sometimes confuse it with Go Fund Me or the likes. But it’s nothing like those platforms. It’s not companies looking for a hand-out. Crowdfunding is a great, accessible way for anyone that wants to invest in a company in return for a piece of equity in that company.

"A lot of the time with investments in companies like ours, the minimum cheque size requirement is pretty big, which means it’s too expensive for most people to get involved. By working with Crowdcube, we’re able to invite people to own a piece of the company for as little as €10, so it’s a lot more accessible and inclusive, which is what we’re all about," said Tony.

After strong performance in Ireland since launching in November 2021, Foxes Bow Whiskey is fundraising to support their national growth in Ireland and the UK as well as their export ambitions in new markets including South Africa, and initial entry into the US and Chinese Markets, along with brand development and team expansion. They want to take a slice of the $2.5bn global Irish whiskey industry,

For more information click here

