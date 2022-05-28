Search

28 May 2022

‘Jump Around!’ How a Limerick lad ended up in a famous music video

‘Jump Around!’ How a Limerick lad ended up in a famous music video

Darragh Jones in the House of Pain video Jump Around which hit MTV 30 years ago this week

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

28 May 2022 9:00 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

IN 1992, a group of boys from Limerick set off to the States to perform in a St Patrick's Day parade, but ended up featuring in the music video for one of the most famous songs of all time.

Darragh Jones was just 13 when he travelled to America with his friends from the CBS Pipe Band to perform at the parades.

After taking part at a number of events in New Jersey, the lads ventured to New York City, on Paddy's Day itself, where they attended Mass at the iconic St Patrick's Cathedral, dressed in their band uniforms.

They gave a quick blast of tunes on the steps of the cathedral and soon caught the attention of an American news channel.

There was great excitement as the cameras lined up to record the talented musicians as they practiced.

LISTEN: Denise Chaila's collaboration with Ed Sheeran officially released

Later that night, the boys found out that footage of them had been beamed across the country on channels such as CNN and NBC.

They returned home delighted with their trip, but that was only the beginning of their 15 minutes of fame.

A few months later, they got the shock of their lives when they discovered footage of their performance had been used by one of the biggest music acts of the time.

Darragh said: “House of Pain released their song Jump Around and we found out that they had used footage of us from the parade in the music video.

“We knew nothing about it at the time, they took the footage that the news channels had shot.

“Back in the early 90s, we didn't have YouTube (watch from 0.30, below) so we had to wait and see if the video would come up on MTV!

“They got the band holding the banner and some close ups of our faces, I was playing the bagpipes and my cheeks were puffed up so you couldn't have missed me!”

News soon spread that the Rosbrien native made an appearance in the video and while he says he got "plenty of stick" over it, Darragh can say he is in a famous music video.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media