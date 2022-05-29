Search

29 May 2022

Restaurant firm to sell Limerick apartments to local housing association

Restaurant firm to sell Limerick apartments to local housing association

The Shannon Arms on Henry Street / Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

29 May 2022 11:22 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

NATIONAL fast food restaurant chain Supermac's is in advanced talks to sell apartments in Limerick city to a local housing body.

In a statement to Limerick Live, Supermac's representatives confirmed they have been in negotiations with a local housing association to take ownership of the units they own in the Shannon Oaks complex on Henry Street.

"These talks are at an advanced stage and have been taking place for some time," said a Supermac’s spokesperson.

There are a number of owners of the apartments in the Shannon Arms. The Limerick branch of Community Action Tenants Union (CATU) say over 100 residents in the Shannon Arms are "currently facing mass evictions from several landlords".

They held a solidarity demonstration for over two hours on O’Connell Street this month.

Co-chair of CATU Limerick, Ruairi Fahy, said: "The state of the housing crisis in Limerick means that, if evicted, these families will have almost no chance of finding a new home. There are consistently less than 10 homes available for rent in the city, and those that are affordable for people not on massive incomes are few and far between.

Limerick farmer not backing down in dispute over hedge cutting

"There has been a failure by the government to bring in appropriate legislation to ensure that tenants can't be evicted into homelessness and even with the limited protections that exist."

Supermac’s say they want to sell their interest in the Shannon Arms to a housing association and hope the matter draws to a conclusion in the near future.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media