Restaurant firm to sell Limerick apartments to local housing association

NATIONAL fast food restaurant chain Supermac's is in advanced talks to sell apartments in Limerick city to a local housing body.

In a statement to Limerick Live, Supermac's representatives confirmed they have been in negotiations with a local housing association to take ownership of the units they own in the Shannon Oaks complex on Henry Street.

"These talks are at an advanced stage and have been taking place for some time," said a Supermac’s spokesperson.

There are a number of owners of the apartments in the Shannon Arms. The Limerick branch of Community Action Tenants Union (CATU) say over 100 residents in the Shannon Arms are "currently facing mass evictions from several landlords".

They held a solidarity demonstration for over two hours on O’Connell Street this month.

Co-chair of CATU Limerick, Ruairi Fahy, said: "The state of the housing crisis in Limerick means that, if evicted, these families will have almost no chance of finding a new home. There are consistently less than 10 homes available for rent in the city, and those that are affordable for people not on massive incomes are few and far between.

"There has been a failure by the government to bring in appropriate legislation to ensure that tenants can't be evicted into homelessness and even with the limited protections that exist."

Supermac’s say they want to sell their interest in the Shannon Arms to a housing association and hope the matter draws to a conclusion in the near future.