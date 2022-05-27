Cyclists take on 800km charity challenge from London to Lahinch in memory of their friend

A GROUP of cyclists have taken on a 800km challenge to raise money for charity in memory of their friend and cousin who passed away from cancer.

A group of seven set off from London on Saturday, May 21 for their week long cycle to Lahinch.

The group took on the challenge in memory of Declan Sexton who passed away from a rare form of cancer two years ago at the age of 27.

Declan worked in London and was originally from Lahinch, hence the route the cyclists decided to take.

The group decided they wanted to do something in Declan's memory and are raising money for the Irish Cancer Society.

The boys are expected to arrive in Lahinch this evening to a welcome reception from locals.

Conor Meaney, from Caherdavin, said the journey was challenging at times as the group tackled tight deadlines and bad weather.

"On Wednesday morning we had to get to the ferry in Holyhead by 9am and we were in Bangor which is 50 kilometres away.

"So we were up at 4am to get there in time and the conditions were quite stormy. We had wind and rain in our faces but we arrived mostly intact!

"The group is mostly amateur cyclists, some more so than others! But we trained beforehand and made sure we had the right equipment for the journey."

You can donate to the challenge on iDonate here.