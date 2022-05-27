Past pupils of Limerick school raise funds for Ukraine

PAST PUPILS of one Limerick school have signalled their support for Ukrainian refugees in Limerick through a generous donation.

Crescent College Past Pupils Union President Kevin Cotter and Committee member Ms Orla Prendergast presented a cheque for €1,500 to Mr Eugene Quinn, Director of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Ireland.

Crescent College Past Pupils Union brings together former pupils and staff of the Sacred Heart College in the Crescent and Crescent College Comprehensive SJ in Dooradoyle to “maintain and encourage friendships.”

It supports pupils, staff, and the school through fundraising and by holding social events where past pupils can renew and strengthen those friendships.

From its head office in Dooradoyle, JRS Ireland is working in partnership with a range of agencies to assist high need refugee families and to improve access to support services, including interpretation and trauma support.

Their tireless work is estimated to be helping 3000 Ukrainian refugees in Limerick and Clare.

Its European branch, JRS Europe, is working through its national offices in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Hungary to provide shelter, food, medicine, and psychological support to people in Ukraine and to the refugees at reception centres.

Donations are welcome and can be made through the JRS Ireland website (JRS.ie).